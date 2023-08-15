Mack Cain Sumpter Jr., 82, of Stuarts Draft, VA, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 13, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Sumpter was born in Mt. Clare, West Virginia on December 3, 1940, a son of the late Mack and Barbara Romano Sumpter.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dollie Wilson Sumpter, who resides at their residence in Stuarts Draft, VA. They were wed on April 24, 1963.

Also surviving Mr. Sumpter are his children; son, Lee Sumpter and his wife Kristal of Charlottesville, VA and daughter, Shelley Sumpter Haug and her husband Steve of Waynesboro, VA; nine grandchildren, Eli, Anna and Isaac Sumpter, Gabriella Hart and her husband Andrew, Juliana, Christina, Kolbe, Francesca and Jonas Haug; great-grandson, Jack Hart; sister, Linda Gump of Clarksburg; two sisters-in-law, Mary Masters and her husband Bob and Bonnie Curtis and her husband Richard; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nieces, Melissa Radcliff and Barbara Wilt; nephews, Tom, Darrell and Rick Goldsmith and David Masters; sister-in-law, Judy Radcliff and brothers-in-law, Bud Goldsmith, Ron Radcliff and Frank Gump.

Mack was a graduate of Lost Creek High School Class of 1958. Following graduation, he proudly served the United States Navy from 1958 – 1961, where he achieved an E-5 ranking. He retired as production supervisor for Lockheed-Martin Corporation with 34 years of service. He was a member of St. John’s Lodge #24 AF & AM for 50 years. He was a former 40-year member of Lumberport United Methodist Church. He was a current member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Stuarts Draft, VA.

Mack enjoyed farming and raised some of the best beef cattle around his area. He also enjoyed drag racing. He was most content when spending time in nature. He loved the WV Mountaineers. He will be remembered as being a hard worker who had a knack for repair and could fix anything.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in Mack’s honor to the Lumberport United Methodist Church, 100 Church Street, Lumberport, WV, 26386.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV, on Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Sam Cale presiding. Interment will follow in the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

