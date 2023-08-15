Man charged with multiple sex crimes against children

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged with multiple sex crimes in Monongalia County after police say he asked two young girls to take sexually explicit photos of themselves and send them to him.

Court documents show officers responded to a domestic disturbance in February of this year. There, a woman told deputies she had recently been made aware that her daughters, ages 14 and 11, had made allegations of inappropriate behavior against the mother’s boyfriend. That man -- 31-year-old Neal Curtis Albert -- lived in the home with the mother and daughters, according to the documents.

While at the scene, Monongalia County deputies say they seized Albert’s phone and later got a search warrant to perform a digital forensic exam.

Both children were interviewed by deputies two days later. According to Albert’s criminal complaint, the two girls were talking with Albert through popular online messaging website Discord when he asked one of the girls to send him a photo of herself “shirtless.”

Police say they found multiple images of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct on Albert’s cell phone.

In July, Albert voluntarily agreed to an interview with investigators. Documents show he confirmed the cell phone where the images were found was his, but denied requesting a shirtless photo of the child.

Albert has been charged with solicitation of a minor, filming sexually explicit conduct of a minor, sexual abuse by a parent, and distributing and exhibiting material and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

