Man sentenced to 15 years for deadly shooting

A man found guilty of shooting another man to death last year in Charleston was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man found guilty of shooting another man to death last year in Charleston was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison, according to our crew at the scene.

Ja’Keith Kinnell, who appeared before Circuit Judge Carrie Webster, will receive credit for more than 300 days already served.

Kinnell, who’s in his late teens, was found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of James Hambrick. The victim died after a shooting that happened in August 2022 at the intersection of Hunt Avenue and 6th Street in Charleston.

The victim’s sister told the court she hopes Kinnell will “find the good within himself.”

