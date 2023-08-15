Mary Etta LeDonne, 92 of Fairmont, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023. She was born in Fairmont on July 15, 1931, a daughter of the late Pasquale Retton and Chiara Torcassi Retton. Mary Etta is survived by her children, Eugene LeDonne and his wife Lisa of Summit, NJ, and Gina Dubbe and her husband Dean of Church Hill, MD; grandchildren Dylan and Matthew LeDonne, Ciara Dubbe Gamble and her husband Steven Gamble, and Logan Dubbe and his fiancé Johnna Chaney; nieces Pam Washenitz, Linda Corley, and Linda Shelosky. In addition to her parents, Mary Etta was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Peppino LeDonne; brothers Joseph “Hack” Retton, Frank J. “Sneezy” Retton, Sammy M. “Tally” Retton; sisters Angelina Retton, Theresa Mason, Rose Egress, Violet “Dee-Dee” Howvalt, and Jenny Mazza. Mary Etta was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Fairmont and enjoyed playing Bingo with her friend Mabel Testa. The family would like to give a special thanks to Mary Etta’s caregivers Pauline Monell, Sharon Stout, Carol Pitts, Deloris Sinclair; and her great neighbors, Mary and Dave Haymond. Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

