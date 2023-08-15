Melvyn Daniel Radcliff, 83, of Fairmont, passed on August 7, 2023. Dan was born on October 10,1939 to James Kenneth Radcliff and Mildred (Opas) Radcliff. He attended East Fairmont High School where he met and later married Nancy Lee (Cutrone) Radcliff. He started his career working as an Ironworker, a construction worker, and an employee of Fairmont Box Factory. He helped construct the WVU Colosseum and Creative Arts Center in Morgantown. At times Dan worked 3 jobs concurrently before becoming a longtime employee of United Postal Service. He drove a tractor trailer for UPS before settling into his routine deliveries on the East Side of Fairmont. Dan was a Veteran of the United States Army Reserves. He was a volunteer fireman for the Winfield Valley Fire Department for many years. He was a member of the Elks Club #942 and the Knights of Columbus #0294. He was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception where he served the church in the role of an usher. Danny and Nancy loved to dance. They won several ‘Best Dancers’ awards throughout the years that they spent with their beloved friends dancing the night away. It was never a surprise to see them suddenly dancing anytime they heard music, even if it was on a sidewalk in Myrtle Beach. Danny loved to hunt, fish, and ride motorcycles. In his later years he was known to ‘hunt’ sitting on the back porch of The Farm. His true passion didn’t emerge until he picked up a golf club at the age of forty, after which he shot 2 hole-in-ones after he turned eighty. In addition to his parents, Dan is preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth Radcliff and Marvin Radcliff, and his sister Patricia (Radcliff) Taylor. Dan is survived by his wife Nancy, daughters Cheryl (Kevin) Smith and Robyn Mullen, grandchildren Caden Mullen, Makena Smith, Troy Smith, his special Aunt Rosemary Rinko, a special friend of the family Myra Simpson, loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many long-time friends. Danny always kept a stern eye on the oil level of his daughters’ cars. On the day of his passing, the “Your Oil Needs Changed” light came on in their car. That’s a sure sign that Danny ‘Dad’ made it back home and is still watching our oil levels and dancing to the songs of Frank Sinatra. In order to honor Dan’s requests, private celebrations of his life will be held at a future date. Condolences may be sent to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont, WV 26554 or shared at www.carpenterandford.com.

