Men arrested for abuse, neglect of incapacitated adult

John and Christopher Slinn of Looneyville, Roane County, West Virginia, were arrested on August...
John and Christopher Slinn of Looneyville, Roane County, West Virginia, were arrested on August 09, 2023.(West Virginia State Police)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men were arrested last week on allegations they were starving an incapacitated adult, according to the West Virginia State Police.

John and Christoper Slinn of Looneyville, Roane County, West Virginia, were arrested on August 09, 2023.

The victim told troopers John Slinn, who is his caregiver, would not give him any food after he was caught ‘stealing’ food out of the freezer.

John Slinn is accused of only providing the victim with a sandwich a day over a period of four to six months, troopers say.

During the investigation, EMS responded for a welfare check and were met by John Slinn and Christopher Slinn.

EMS crews report they were refused access to the victim.

EMS also say both men became hostile.

Medical crews say the victim was severely dehydrated and extremely malnourished.

Both were arrested for obstructing emergency medical services, along with abuse and neglect of an incapacitated adult due to starving the victim.

Both have been released on bond at this time. This investigation is being conducted by the WVSP Spencer Detachment and more charges are expected to be filed, officials say.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins put on 12 month probation after DUI arrest
On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians...
Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Preston county man charged with multiple crimes
Preston County man charged with threatening to kill woman, stealing more than $8k for sports betting
Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, signing bills in Beckley providing millions to address the...
Gov. Justice postpones Tuesday events after visit to the hospital

Latest News

West Virginia University cutting over 30 programs
As students get ready to come back to school for the new semester, Fairmont State announced on...
Fairmont State University reinstates music and theatre minors
Barrackville Police, with help from the West Virginia State police, confirmed 23-year-old...
Barrackville police confirm missing man found safe
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | August 15, 2023
Outdoor recreation opportunities expanded in Marion County