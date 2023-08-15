Mild Tuesday, warm, sunny conditions thereafter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After storms pushed in at times over the past few days, today will offer a break from the rain, with below-average temperatures and sunshine. As for how long the nice weather will last, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system will push into the Atlantic today, taking any leftover moisture (and any showers and storms in the process) with it, and dry, stable air will flow in around the same time. As a result, this afternoon will be partly sunny, with southwesterly winds of 5-15 mph. Because of a “cool” air mass flowing into our region, temperatures will be below average for mid-August, with highs in the upper-70s at most. Overnight, skies will be partly clear, with just a few clouds in our region. Some mist and patchy fog will form, which may lower visibility and interrupt your commute. Aside from that, winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Then tomorrow afternoon, we’re back in the mid-70s for our highs, with light and mostly cloudy skies (due to leftover moisture from today’s low-pressure system).

Thursday afternoon will also be sunny, with temperatures back in the mid-80s, around average for August. Then Thursday night into Friday morning, a cold front from Canada will bring a few showers into our region, so some areas may see rain. Not much is expected, however, and by Friday afternoon, a high-pressure system will form across the eastern US and last throughout the weekend, keeping skies mostly clear in the process. A stable weather pattern will form next week as well, keeping skies partly to mostly sunny even into the first half of next week. All the while, temperatures will stay in the 80s, around average for August. In short, aside from a few showers on Thursday night, sunny skies and seasonable temperatures are expected for the foreseeable future.

Today: Mostly cloudy morning, with an isolated shower, transitioning to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. West-southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 79.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, with some patchy fog possible. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 63.

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. High: 77.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, with south-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 84.

