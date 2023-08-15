Nancy I. (Dennison) McCullough, 76, of Wolf Summit, passed away at her home with loved ones by her side after an extended illness on Monday, August 14, 2023, after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her father Clifton L Dennison, and her mother Elsie Maxine Holt Dennison. Nancy is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 60 years, Brooks (Duane) McCullough. Also surviving are 3 children, Brian and wife Becky of Wheeling, Eric and wife Lisa of Lumberport, Misty Wills and husband Barrett of Wolf Summit; and 6 grandchildren, Dylan, Byron, Kelsey, Logan, Ashley and Skylar. Nancy is also survived by three sisters, Shirley Burdine of Wallace, Charlotte Cutlip of Wilsonburg, Lynne Scalise of Huntington; four sisters-in-law, Judy Daley of Vienna, Iva Abramowski and Alex Socquet of SC, Carolyn Burns and Bob of Lumberport, Debbie Loy of OH; and one brother-in-law, James (Mike) McCullough and Lelah Strader of Lumberport; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Dennison, and a sister Sharon Weekly, and five brothers-in-law. Nancy was a Christian by faith and loved the Lord. She lived life to the fullest and worked at Walmart for 16 years. She had a passion for home decorating and was an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family and friends. Condolences to the McCullough Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Thursday, from 3 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, with Rev. James O. Burton and Rev. Fred T. Burton presiding. Nancy wish is to be cremated after the service. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

