Pauline Deloris Bellish, 104, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at her home. She was born in Fairmont on January 30, 1919, a daughter of the late Forrest and Mary Louise Jamison Swisher. Pauline enjoyed working at Jones Department Store and the Colony Shop. She was a member of the Green Hills Country Club and played golf until she was in her 90′s. She was a faithful member of the Fellowship Baptist Church where her strong faith has guided her and has been an inspiration to many people. She was well loved by all, and loved time spent with her family and friends. She is survived by one daughter Rebecca Bellish of Fairmont who she made her home with, a son-in-law Charles Pete Boyer and his wife Kathy of Kentucky; grandchildren Charles Cohen and his wife Cheryl, Kevin Boyer, Brian Boyer and his wife Shelley, and Heather Moore and her husband Todd; great grandchildren Ethan Boyer, Aiden Boyer, Devan Boyer, Nicholas Cohen, Stephanie Cohen, Bryce Moore, Kevin Fernando Boyer, Natalia’ Paulette Boyer, Mackenzie Moore, and T.J. Moore; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Nick Bellish on September 08, 1992; one daughter Judith Paulette Boyer; her brothers Arthur Bates Swisher, James Dale Swisher, Robert Lee Swisher, Willis Swisher and sisters Dorothy Craig and Mary Louise King. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont, on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dr. Robert Shaw officiating. Burial will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens. Memories and Condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

