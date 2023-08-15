Preston County man charged with threatening to kill woman, stealing more than $8k for sports betting

EGLON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged with multiple crimes stemming from two incidents dating back to June of 2022.

On August 12, 2023, police say 31-year-old Zachary Sigley came into a woman’s home uninvited, pointed a 12 gauge shotgun at her, and told her he was going to kill her. He was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and burglary.

What’s more -- Sigley was also charged this month for a wholly separate incident from June 2022. According to court documents, Sigley used a woman’s without her permission and made 142 charges through Draft Kings, a fantasy sports contest and sports betting company.

In total, police say those charges added up to $8,975. Sigley was charged with obtaining money by false pretense.

He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond for the wanton endangerment and burglary charges, and a $50,000 bond for the obtaining money by false pretense charge.

