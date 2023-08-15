Robert “Robbie” Allen Jackson, 62, of Fairmont, West Virginia, passed away on August 9, 2023. He was born on September 8, 1960 in Fairmont, West Virginia a son of the late Robert “Bob” Clifford Jackson and Betty Ann Gribble Jackson of Grafton, West Virginia. Robbie is survived by his wife Robin Williams Jackson; one brother, Scott Jackson, of Chicago, Illinois; two children, Toy Jackson and Jacy Monell. He was also survived by his companion Gemma, a pitbull rescue with whom he was very devoted. If you knew Robbie, you also knew that he was someone who was capable of fixing anything and everything. He lived by the notion that ‘he could fix anything except a broken heart and the crack of the dawn.’ Robbie’s career over the years consisted of employment at Soles Electric and also as a maintenance foreman at Consolidated Coal. He last worked at Roc Incorporated. Although Robbie was short in stature, he made up for it with wit, heart, and personality. He will be greatly missed by friends and family alike. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his care fund. Online condolences can be made at www.davisfuneralhomewv.com. Davis Funeral Home and Onsite Crematory is honored to serve the Jackson family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, Fairmont

