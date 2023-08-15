Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’

On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians...
On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians served a search warrant in the small community of Tallmansville on a property occupied by Alice Lenora Linger.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County woman is behind bars after police found animals and a child living in what they described as “deplorable conditions.”

On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians served a search warrant in the small community of Tallmansville on a property occupied by Alice Lenora Linger.

According to court documents, deputies seized four goats, two puppies, seven kittens, three dogs, twelve rabbits, fifteen chickens, one cat, two rats, one turkeys, one horse, and one yearling bull. Deputies say they also found multiple deceased chickens, some rotting away in the pellets.

Here are the conditions the criminal complaint says the animals were found in:

  • The yearling bull was being kept in a 4x4 dog kennel.
  • The horse was tethered to a four-wheeler.
  • Four goats were kept in a 3x4 cage that was covered in feces.
  • Multiple chickens were covered in mites living inside a transporting case. Others were inside a building and were eating deceased chicken carcasses.
  • Cats and dogs were severely underweight.
  • Multiple animals had no access to food or clean water.

Police say veterinarians had to euthanize one chicken due to a broken leg, an abscessed eye, and another due to it being eaten alive.

When deputies went into the home, they say they had to immediately leave due to the overwhelming smell of feces, urine, and rotting garbage. Inside, they found just that -- plus multiple uncleaned rabbit cages, a bathtub that had hay and rabit feces in it, dirt on the floors, and “flies everywhere.”

Linger has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect creating risk of injury.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Potential Today
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms to hit NCWV Monday afternoon/evening
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
New state park will be located above this scenic spot at Summersville Lake.
Summersville Lake State Park officially established
Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, signing bills in Beckley providing millions to address the...
Gov. Justice postpones Tuesday events after visit to the hospital
The state board of education is investigating the county school system after reports of...
Preliminary investigation into Upshur County Schools wrapping up ahead of new school year

Latest News

Preston county man charged with multiple crimes
Preston County man charged with threatening to kill woman, stealing more than $8k for sports betting
Court documents show he had multiple sexually explicit photos of two children he lived with
Man charged with multiple sex crimes against children
2023 Braxton County Football Season Preview - WDTV Sports
These moves follow the announcement that the university accrued a debt of $47 million.
West Virginia University cutting over 30 programs