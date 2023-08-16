2 charged after woman overdoses with a child in home

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Preston County people are charged after troopers say a woman overdosed while a child was home.

On July 2, state troopers with the Preston County detachment responded to a call of an overdose, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say troopers made contact with EMS, who said Penny Casteel, 32, was in the bathroom coming in and out of consciousness.

Troopers also made contact with Corey Shaffer, 32, and a 5-year-old girl, who police said were both home at the time of the overdose.

Shaffer told police he and Casteel share custody of the child.

According to the criminal complaint, officials found a used medical syringe on the bathroom floor that had blood on it. They also found marijuana, Lorazepam, and a substance that appeared to be Fentanyl in the home.

During the execution of a search warrant the next day, troopers said they found and seized drug-related paraphernalia, including rolling trays, used uncapped syringes, and other items.

A loaded 9 millimeter handgun and a bag that is suspected to contain methamphetamine were found in the bathroom of the home in reach of the child, police say.

Shaffer and Casteel are both being charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. At the time of publication, both individuals are out on bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.