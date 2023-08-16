2023 Braxton County Football Season Preview

Eagles went 1-9 in 2022, and look to change the narrative with youth this year.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 16, 2023
SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Braxton County returns after a 1-9 season, where they lost 7 straight games to close out the 2022 year.

Head coach Deandre Williams leads the team in his 5th season, as the Eagles return a very young roster this year.

“The goal is to become physical,” said Williams. “Learn the game of football. We’re young, so learn the game and understand that this is a physical game.

Even with the youth (just one senior player this season), Eagles quarterback Brett Bender says that allows the Eagles the chance to surprise.

“We have a lot of new guys, but I think we’re gonna shock a lot of people this year,” Bender noted. “It [team youth] can be a weapon for us.

I think we can shock people by the way we play - I think people are expecting a season like last year, but I don’t think it will be anything close. We’re gonna come out and play with a lot of energy!”

Hear more from Coach Williams, QB Bender, and more in the preview video above.

2023 Braxton County Football Schedule

1 - @ Lincoln, Aug 25 @ 7 PM

2 - vs Lewis County, Sep 1 @ 7 PM

3 - vs Mount View, Sep 8 @ 7 PM

4 - vs East Fairmont, Sep 15 @ 7 PM

5 - vs Liberty, Sep 29 @ 7 PM

6 - vs Nicholas County, Oct 6 @ 7 PM

7 - vs Roane County, Oct 13 @ 7:30 PM

8 - @ Lincoln County, Oct 20 @ 7:30 PM

9 - @ Berkeley Spring, Oct 28 @ 7 PM

10 - @ Clay County, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

