2023 Preston Football Season Preview

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston Knights have won just 5 games in the last 3 seasons, and just 2 in the first two years under head coach Mark Deep - and this year, a sense of urgency has infiltrated the team, and the Knights are ready to prove what they can do in 2023.

Preston will always face a different challenge compared to the other teams in Class AAA - Preston is one of the smallest AAA high schools, and because of the distance of some of the kids from the school (one parent told me that some kids wait for nearly an hour for buses), playing football (which brings a major time commitment and schedule) is far more difficult compared to other schools where kids live relatively close by.

However, Coach Deep and the team are embracing these challenges, and they aim to turn Preston into what it can be - or as Coach Deep says, “These kids deserve the best - and they deserve it here, at Preston”.

Hear more from Coach Deep and the players in the preview video above.

2023 Preston Football Schedule 1 - @ Hampshire, Aug 25 @ 7 PM 2 - @ North Marion, Sept 1 @ 7 PM 3 - @ Fairmont Senior, Sep 8 @ 7 PM 4 - vs Robert C Byrd, Sep 15 @ 7 PM 5 - @ East Fairmont, Sep 22 @ 7 PM 6 - vs Woodrow Wilson, Sep 28 @ 4 PM 7 - vs Bridgeport, Oct 13 @ 7 PM 8 - vs University, Oct 20 @ 7 PM 9 - @ Buckhannon-Upshur, Oct 27 @ 7 PM 10 - vs Philip Barbour, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

