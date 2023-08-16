2023 Valley Wetzel Football Season Preview

PINE GROVE, W.Va (WDTV) - After a 6-4 season in 2022, where they missed out on the postseason by one game, the Valley Lumberjacks return on a mission to reach the postseason.

“[Last year] was a good year,” said head coach Logan Miller. “Our goal is to have a winning record and push for the playoffs - we went 6-4 with a young team. We lost 6 seniors this year, but we bring back most of our production on offense and defense, so we’re looking to push for the playoffs this year”.

The Lumberjacks had the hallmarks of youth last year - they scored 99 points in their first 2 games, but followed that up with 12, and repeated the trend in the following 3 weeks, where they scored 76 points in 2 wins but just 14 in the following loss.

Although the team still has plenty of youth on it, the experience that the ‘Jacks gained last year will be invaluable - and their offensive production is still in a good place.

Last year, Valley averaged over 26 points per game throughout the season (and averaged 41 points per game in wins!) - and they return many of their skill position players and their dual-threat quarterback.

“Main strength is our skill players - we return Gavin Derby (QB), who had 2400 total yards last year (1196 passing, 1282 rushing), Lane Dallison at RB who had over 800 yards and 9 touchdowns - our receivers all started last year, and they put up big numbers, too. Our skill players are there, and we’re working on depth and staying as healthy as possible on offense.”

Hear more from Coach Miller, Gavin Derby, and Lane Dallison in the preview video above.

2023 Valley Wetzel Football Schedule 1 - @ Tygarts Valley, Aug 25 @ 7 PM 2 - @ Calhoun, Sep 1 @ 7 PM 3 - @ Clay-Battelle, Sep 8 @ 7 PM 4 - vs Frontier, Sep 15 @ 7 PM 5 - @ Beallsville, Sep 22 @ 7 PM 6 - vs South Harrison. Sep 29 @ 7 PM 7 - vs Cameron, Oct 6 @ 7 PM 8 - vs Hundred, Oct 20 @ 7 PM 9 - vs Magnolia, Oct 27 @ 7 PM 10 - @ Paden City, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.