2023 Valley Wetzel Football Season Preview

Lumberjacks missed playoffs by 1 game last season - can they make it in 2023?
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE GROVE, W.Va (WDTV) - After a 6-4 season in 2022, where they missed out on the postseason by one game, the Valley Lumberjacks return on a mission to reach the postseason.

“[Last year] was a good year,” said head coach Logan Miller. “Our goal is to have a winning record and push for the playoffs - we went 6-4 with a young team. We lost 6 seniors this year, but we bring back most of our production on offense and defense, so we’re looking to push for the playoffs this year”.

The Lumberjacks had the hallmarks of youth last year - they scored 99 points in their first 2 games, but followed that up with 12, and repeated the trend in the following 3 weeks, where they scored 76 points in 2 wins but just 14 in the following loss.

Although the team still has plenty of youth on it, the experience that the ‘Jacks gained last year will be invaluable - and their offensive production is still in a good place.

Last year, Valley averaged over 26 points per game throughout the season (and averaged 41 points per game in wins!) - and they return many of their skill position players and their dual-threat quarterback.

“Main strength is our skill players - we return Gavin Derby (QB), who had 2400 total yards last year (1196 passing, 1282 rushing), Lane Dallison at RB who had over 800 yards and 9 touchdowns - our receivers all started last year, and they put up big numbers, too. Our skill players are there, and we’re working on depth and staying as healthy as possible on offense.”

Hear more from Coach Miller, Gavin Derby, and Lane Dallison in the preview video above.

2023 Valley Wetzel Football Schedule

1 - @ Tygarts Valley, Aug 25 @ 7 PM

2 - @ Calhoun, Sep 1 @ 7 PM

3 - @ Clay-Battelle, Sep 8 @ 7 PM

4 - vs Frontier, Sep 15 @ 7 PM

5 - @ Beallsville, Sep 22 @ 7 PM

6 - vs South Harrison. Sep 29 @ 7 PM

7 - vs Cameron, Oct 6 @ 7 PM

8 - vs Hundred, Oct 20 @ 7 PM

9 - vs Magnolia, Oct 27 @ 7 PM

10 - @ Paden City, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins put on 12 month probation after DUI arrest
Preston county man charged with multiple crimes
Preston County man charged with threatening to kill woman, stealing more than $8k for sports betting
On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians...
Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, signing bills in Beckley providing millions to address the...
Gov. Justice postpones Tuesday events after visit to the hospital

Latest News

2023 Preston Season Preview - WDTV Sports
2023 Preston Football Season Preview
2023 Braxton County Preview - WDTV Sports
2023 Braxton County Football Season Preview
2023 East Fairmont Season Preview - WDTV Sports
2023 East Fairmont Football Season Preview
Salem University
Salem to Compete with MEC in 2023-24