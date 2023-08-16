Barrackville police confirm missing man found safe

23-year-old Sedrick McGlaston has not been seen for nearly two weeks
Barrackville Police, with help from the West Virginia State police, confirmed 23-year-old...
Barrackville Police, with help from the West Virginia State police, confirmed 23-year-old Sedrick McGlaston was found safe Tuesday afternoon.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barrackville Police Department confirmed to 5 News Tuesday that 23-year-old Sedrick McGlaston was found safe.

McGlaston went missing back on on Wednesday, August 2. He was last seen around 8:00 that morning when he got on a bus in Barrackville.

Since then, it’s been nearly two weeks since anyone has seen him.

Both the Barrackville Police Department and the West Virginia State Police had both been looking for McGlaston.

There’s been no official confirmation on where or how McGlaston was found, or if he’s getting treated at a local hospital.

