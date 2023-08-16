Clean comedy coming to downtown Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A clean comedy performer will be coming to downtown Clarksburg in November.

Tim Shropshire will stop at the Robinson Grand on Saturday, November 4, while on his God, Family, n’ Chicken Wings tour.

Shropshire is a funny church kid turned internet sensation.

He discovered his love of comedy in high school, and it has stayed with him ever since.

Shropshire has toured nationally with gospel legend Pastor John P. Kee twice.

“We are working with a brand new local promoter for this show,” said Jason Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “We’re excited for Tim Shrop to be on our Grand stage; clean comedy is such a win-win for our community.”

Tickets start at $20 and are on sale now to Friends of the Robinson Grand. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m.

All tickets can be purchased online here or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855)-773-6283.

