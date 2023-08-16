Fairmont State University reinstates music and theatre minors

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University announced Tuesday afternoon they reestablished their music and theatre minors.

The programs, to much dismay of students, staff and alumni, were discontinued in 2020.

In the months and years that followed, lawsuits were filed to bring back the programs. As early as February of 2022, negotiations had started to officially reinstate them.

The university says the minors can be taken in tandem with most of Fairmont State’s academic programs.

“We are thrilled to re-introduce the minors in music and theatre to our students,” said Dean of the College of Liberal Arts Chris Kast. “Both options have been revised to provide additional academic training for those who have been participating in our Fairmont State Marching band, choir, theatre performances, or just anyone interested in the subject matter. We foresee these programs serving as a vital link between our academic and community programming.”

Both the music and theatre minors are 18 credit hours.

The theatre minor includes courses in production, design, acting, directing and more. The music minor includes courses in written theory, aural theory, music business, piano, music history, ethnomusicology, major ensembles and other similar topics.

“Fairmont State has a proud tradition of Theatre and Music going back more than 100 years. In fact, the International Thespian Society was founded at Fairmont State in 1929,” said Humanities Chair Dr. Angela Schwer. “We’re proud of our dedicated faculty in these disciplines, and we hope that students will take advantage of the opportunity to round out their liberal arts education by acting in Masquers plays, and performing music with Collegiate Singers, Marching Band and Wind Ensemble. Adding a minor in Music or Theatre is a way for students to take their performance to the next level.”

To learn more about the music and theatre minors, you can visit the university online.

