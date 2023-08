BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ash Orr, president of Morgantown Pride, joined the First at 4 on Tuesday.

They explained what Morgantown Pride is, what Morgantown Pride does outside of Pride Month, and more.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.