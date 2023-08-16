First at 4 Forum: Visit Mountaineer Country

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kathryn Carter and Stella Hehnly, with Visit Mountaineer Country, joined the First at 4 on Wednesday.

They talked about upcoming events in August, like the Ruby Summer Concert Series and Taste of Morgantown, which will be the most popular, and how people can go.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

