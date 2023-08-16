Former West Virginia House of Delegates member sues Marion County Commission

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A civil suit has been filed against the Marion County Commission.

The lawsuit states that the commission violated the Open Government Meetings Act by approving the hiring of a new Director of Media and Events outside of the public meeting.

Commissioner Linda Longstreth moved to put the meeting into executive session to discuss the hiring process, but that motion was denied.

Longstreth tried to abstain from the vote, which ultimately passed.

The lawsuit alleges the hiring of the new director was made outside of the meeting.

