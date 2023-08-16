George Edward Stehura, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in Hurricane, WV. He was born in Clarksburg on November 10, 1934, the only child of the late Steve and Elizabeth Gertrude Poling Stehura. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eileen Harper Stehura, whom he married on April 26, 1956. Also surviving are one daughter, Barbara Jean Lauffer and her husband Dan of Hurricane; two grandchildren, Dr. Andrea Lauffer and her husband Dr. Caleb Huff of Hurricane and Zach Lauffer and his wife Eriel of Hurricane; seven great grandchildren, Gracie, Noah, Emma and Iyla Huff and Cora, Luke and Elijah Lauffer; as well as three cousins, Fran Mumford, Debbie Rakar and Sharon Harding. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Carol Stehura. Mr. Stehura was a United States Army veteran having served from 1957 – 1959. After serving in the Army, George fulfilled a lifelong dream of attending Salem University and received his BA degree in 1976 on the GI Bill. George was employed by the U.S. Postal Service running the LSM machine sorting mail, having retired with 30 years of service. Mr. Stehura enjoyed playing golf in his younger years and was a car enthusiast. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially trips to Myrtle Beach. He also enjoyed taking his wife to dinner, their favorite places being F.O.P Restaurant and Minard’s. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Putnam Center in Hurricane, WV for their care and consideration. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm and on Monday from 12:00 to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Monday, August 21, 2022 at 1:00 pm with Reverend Linda Muhly officiating. Interment will be in the Bridgeport cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1766 Milford Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.