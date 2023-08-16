Gov. Justice signs bill to resolve vehicle property tax credit confusion

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim justice signed House Bill 125 into law today, an update to the West Virginia Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit.

The bill resolves some confusion among taxpayers who choose to pay their property tax bill immediately when they get it.

Now, all motor vehicle property taxes due next year that have already been paid may be claimed as a credit on a taxpayer’s 2024 income tax return.

“This is an example of good government,” Gov. Justice said. “We recognized a problem and fixed it as fast as we could. This bill brings clarity and relief to West Virginia taxpayers and allows everyone to pay their full vehicle property tax this year without being penalized. We should never punish someone for paying their taxes on time, and this bill ensures that we are treating all taxpayers fairly.”

West Virginians have two options to get the rebate.

Anyone who pays their personal property tax in full by October will qualify for 5o% against next year’s state income tax.

Those who pay half of their personal property tax by October and the other half by April 2024 will also get the 50% reduction.

There will be a line on the state income tax return that allows people to claim the personal property tax credit.

As a reminder, everyone is eligible for the credit except for motor vehicle dealers. People who lease their car should know that leasing companies are eligible for the credit, and are required to pass the savings onto the consumer.

