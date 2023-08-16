Improving Conditions into the Weekend

Sunny skies and increasing temperatures in store this weekend
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We finally exit the active weather pattern we have seen over the last week, as high pressure builds in tonight leading to an increase in sunshine for the foreseeable future. There will be a cold front crossing Friday morning that will be mostly moisture-starved, there is a small chance for showers overnight Thursday into Friday, but overall there isn’t expected to be much rain. Temperatures will cool Friday, but throughout the weekend we can expect warming temperatures and sunny skies. Michael Moranelli has the details on the rest of the week and the weekend.

