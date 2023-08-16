John Wendell Tanner

John Wendell Tanner, 71 of Webster Springs passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley. He was born April 3, 1952 in Diana to the late John H. and Ella J. Ware Tanner. Wendell enjoyed listening to country music, watching television, collecting antique cars, and eating out at local restaurants. He was fun to be around and enjoyed a laugh. In addition to his parents, Wendell was preceded in death by his brother Leslie Howard Tanner. Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Hubert “Buddy” Tanner of Diana; aunts Ella McCourt of Webster Springs, Elma Tucker and Evelyn Phillips, both of North Carolina, and Sharon Tanner and  Donna Tanner, both of Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Wendell’s life will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Butch Rose officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Cogar Cemetery, Guardian. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Tanner family.

