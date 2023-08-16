Man charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment after he allegedly fired 11 rounds at a home in Randolph County.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to an active shots fired call in Mill Creek on Thursday. When they arrived on scene, Randolph County 911 Officials told police that the shooter had left the scene in a Black Ford Dually.

While driving on Route 151, troopers noticed a truck matching the description of the vehicle coming from Coalton-Pumpkintown Road, so a felony traffic stop was conducted, and 911 officials confirmed the vehicle that fled the scene.

Court documents say all 4 people in the truck were detained and taken to the Elkins detachment of the West Virginia State Police for questioning.

Among the truck occupants was William Burgess, who later confirmed to police that shots were fired in the Mill Creek home.

According to a criminal complaint, Burgess said in an interview that the victim came to the door, asked ‘which one of you am I going to shoot first?’, went back in to get a firearm, and shot once above Burgess’ head.

Burgess then told police he didn’t think the victim was attempting to shoot him.

Court documents say the victim lowered the rifle, and Burgess stated he was unsure what the victim was doing, so he pulled out his 10 millimeter handgun and started shooting at the victim.

Burgess shot 11 rounds total even after the victim had gone back in the house.

Burgess is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $125,000 cash only bond. The victim’s condition is unknown.

