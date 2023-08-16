Mild Wednesday, sunshine for the next few days

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be similar to yesterday, with partly sunny skies and temperatures below average for August. Tomorrow will be warmer, but as for what happens after tomorrow afternoon, find out the answers in the video above!

A cool air mass, fueled by a low-pressure system in the east and an upper-level trough (a dip in the jet stream), will push into West Virginia this Wednesday, resulting in partly to mostly cloudy skies, light winds and highs in the mid-70s during the afternoon hours. An isolated shower or two may form during that time, but those showers will only produce a few sprinkles, and most of our region stays dry. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, and aside from patchy fog, most areas will stay clear and dry. Winds will be light, with lows in the upper-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear, with southwesterly winds of 5-15 mph and highs in the mid-80s, around average for August.

Between 10 PM tomorrow night and 6 AM Friday morning, a cold front from Canada will quickly sweep through West Virginia, bringing a line of showers into North-Central West Virginia. The showers won’t last long and won’t produce much (about 0.1″ at most in some areas). So expect some rain during that time, but not much. By mid-morning on Friday, any leftover moisture will break up or push east, leaving mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s during the afternoon. Over the weekend, a high-pressure system will sit on top of the eastern US, bringing warm, stable air into West Virginia and causing temperatures to reach the upper-80s by the end of the weekend. The first half of next week will also be mostly sunny, dry, and hot, with highs in the upper-80s, although there is some disagreement as to whether a cold front may bring a few showers Monday night. Temperatures may feel hotter because of the sunshine and humidity early next week, so we’re watching carefully, but make sure to stay cool and hydrated. Towards the end of next week, temperatures will likely drop back into the mid-80s, around average for August. In short, today will be mild and cloudy, a few showers push in tomorrow night, and the weekend will be hot and sunny.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower in the morning and afternoon hours. High: 75.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 57.

Thursday: Sunny skies in the afternoon and evening, transitioning to rain showers overnight. South-southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 83.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. West-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 74.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.