Monongalia County residents say traffic ordinance will harm panhandlers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Commission held a public hearing about a proposed ordinance they say will keep people safer on roadways.

But people at the hearing say the ordinance infringes on the rights of people in poverty.

The proposed ordinance prevents people from remaining in the medians of most of the county’s streets, highways, and intersections.

Violators can get a misdemeanor with repeat offenders being fined up to $100 per offense.

Several community members spoke publicly about the potential harm this ordinance could have on impoverished people.

Lindsey Jacobs a local business owner and member of Mountain State Justice says the ordinance is unconstitutional.

“The commissioners have a long line of talking about this ordinance in terms of anti-panhandling, saying panhandling is a problem in the county, but panhandling is protected speech under the constitution and the first amendment, so by preventing people from panhandling you’re trampling on their first amendment rights,” says Jacobs.

However, commissioners says the ordinance prevents anyone from being in these areas as a matter of public safety.

The proposed ordinance more specifically prevents any pedestrians and vehicle occupants from interacting and exchanging items between each other in these high traffic areas.

Commissioner Tom Bloom says interactions like these create traffic hazards which can lead to accidents and injuries.

“It’s [the ordinance] content neutral, it has nothing to do with first amendment rights or freedom of speech,” said Bloom. “We don’t allow our kids to play in the middle of the median, why would you put anyone in the middle of the median in high traffic areas?”

Bloom says this ordinance does not criminalize charity or panhandling and the county does provide resources for people suffering from these issues.

Language in the ordinance excludes sidewalks from falling under the rule.

Jacobs says this ordinance is redundant if traffic laws on the books were already properly enforced.

“I think it’s going to have a ton of unintended consequences if its enforced to the fullest, but the reality is they’re only going to enforce it against low income people who are in medians asking for money,” said Jacobs.

Bloom says this proposed ordinance would be replacing an already existing one that a lawyer says is unconstitutional.

Amendments are currently being made and a final reading is still about a month away.

