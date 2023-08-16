Morgantown man arrested, charged with malicious assault

Jordan Keith Mug
Jordan Keith Mug(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman and leaving her on the side of the road.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a report on July 30 of a female who had been violently assaulted and left on the side of the road, mostly nude.

Officials say the victim had over 45 documented injuries.

Court documents say the victim told police she last remembered being with two men, one of which was Jordan Lamar Keith.

Through an investigation, police determined Keith was with the victim the night before, assaulted her, and left her on the side of the road.

Keith is charged with malicious assault and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins put on 12 month probation after DUI arrest
Preston county man charged with multiple crimes
Preston County man charged with threatening to kill woman, stealing more than $8k for sports betting
On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians...
Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, signing bills in Beckley providing millions to address the...
Gov. Justice postpones Tuesday events after visit to the hospital

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
Former West Virginia House of Delegates member sues Marion County Commission
Local couple celebrates anniversary
Local couple celebrates 50 years of marriage after husband is diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Local couple celebrates anniversary
Local couple celebrates anniversary
First at 4 Forum: Ash Orr
First at 4 Forum: Ash Orr