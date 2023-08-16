Morgantown man arrested, charged with malicious assault

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman and leaving her on the side of the road.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a report on July 30 of a female who had been violently assaulted and left on the side of the road, mostly nude.

Officials say the victim had over 45 documented injuries.

Court documents say the victim told police she last remembered being with two men, one of which was Jordan Lamar Keith.

Through an investigation, police determined Keith was with the victim the night before, assaulted her, and left her on the side of the road.

Keith is charged with malicious assault and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond.

