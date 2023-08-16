Registration open for 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in North Central West Virginia.

The walk will be October 22 at the Meadowbrook Mall. There are walks all across West Virginia in September and October.

There is no fee to register, but donations are welcome. All proceeds further the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

You can register here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.