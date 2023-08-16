Star City VFD responds to financial struggles reports

Star City, W.Va (WDTV) - The Star City Volunteer Fire Department is responding to recent reports regarding their financial situation.

In a Facebook post, they said a decision was made by previous leadership in 2010 to provide Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Monongalia County.

The startup costs of the business were financed by taking out secured credit against the property with the assumption that the EMS service would be successful.

The post says for many years, Star City EMS was successful, but the pandemic placed a strain on the business, and funding issues, such as delayed or reduced insurance disbursements, led to the closure.

Officials say this situation was not unique to their branch, and over 70 agencies in West Virginia closed in the past decade for similar reasons.

Because the primary source of income is no longer operational, officials said they have been left with a significant debt load that they are struggling to manage.

Although they receive money from the state, county levy, fundraising events and donations, VFD officials say the town of Star City doesn’t provide any funding or support, unlike the towns of Granville and Westover.

The post also says Star City VFD is the busiest all-volunteer department in the county and runs mutual aid with other departments, which increases operating costs.

Officials said they are working with creditors and the WV State Auditor.

Operations at the VFD are continuing, and they will continue to be transparent with the community.

