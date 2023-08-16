Susie Frammosa Grandinetti, 92, of Clarksburg, MD, formerly of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in Clarksburg, MD. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on June 16, 1931, a daughter of the late Giovanni and Chiara Perri Frammosa of San Giovanni in Fiore, Italy. She was married to Rudy Grandinetti on August 7, 1955, who preceded her in death on January 25, 2020. Surviving are three sons, Carmin Grandinetti and his wife Claudia of Louisville, KY, Philip Grandinetti and his wife Kathy of Columbus, OH, and Paul Grandinetti and his wife Amy of Columbus, OH; one daughter, Cheryl Grandinetti of Clarksburg, MD; six granddaughters, Tai, Laurel, Mary, Ana, Julia and Nicole; four great grandchildren; and two brothers-in-law, Ernie Grandinetti and his wife Joyce, and Joseph Minnite. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Michael Frammosa; and three sisters, Mary Barberio, Carrie Mazza and Rose Marie Minnite. Mrs. Grandinetti was a graduate of Washington Irving High School and WV Business College. Susie worked at the National Carbon Company and met her husband in 1952 at the Grandinetti Restaurant which was across the street. She was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church where she was also active in the Mary Martha Society in preparing dinner for the bereaved and was also a volunteer at United Hospital Center. Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, August 18, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where a vigil service will be held at 3:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on September 1, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Kumar Reddimasu as Celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

