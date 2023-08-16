Today marks the one year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today marks one year since President Joe Biden passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The law provided Medicare the power to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices that benefit over 300,000 West Virginians.

The IRA included $238 billion in debt reduction, lowered the cost of prescription drug prices for millions of seniors, capped insulin at $35, and secured funding for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.

President Biden is set to give an address today highlighting the landmark healthcare, tax and climate law.

The White House says it is also launching an interactive tool that allows people to track how the law is impacting Americans.

The Administration estimates the climate provisions have created more than 170 thousand jobs, and invested more than $110 billion in clean energy.

