Two Crashes Causing Traffic Congestion on I-64 EB in Nitro

Two separate crashes are causing traffic congestion in Nitro.
Two separate crashes are causing traffic congestion in Nitro.(WV 511)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nitro, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another crash on I-64 east is causing major traffic delays in Nitro.

A Metro 911 supervisor told WSAZ that a three vehicle crash near the eastbound entrance ramp has traffic backed up.

The supervisor said no injuries were reported.

It’s not known how long it’ll take to clear the vehicles.

This same area is dealing with an earlier crash on I-64 east in Nitro.

In that crash, only one vehicle was involved.

Nitro, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A one-vehicle crash on I-64 is causing traffic congestion along the Putnam-Kanawha County line.

According to the Metro 911 supervisor, the crash happened around 7:45 am Wednesday at mile marker 45.

The supervisor said while injuries were reported, no one has been transported to a hospital.

Not all eastbound lanes are shutdown, but it is causing traffic to back up.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins put on 12 month probation after DUI arrest
On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians...
Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Preston county man charged with multiple crimes
Preston County man charged with threatening to kill woman, stealing more than $8k for sports betting
Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, signing bills in Beckley providing millions to address the...
Gov. Justice postpones Tuesday events after visit to the hospital

Latest News

West Virginia University cutting over 30 programs
As students get ready to come back to school for the new semester, Fairmont State announced on...
Fairmont State University reinstates music and theatre minors
Barrackville Police, with help from the West Virginia State police, confirmed 23-year-old...
Barrackville police confirm missing man found safe
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | August 15, 2023
Outdoor recreation opportunities expanded in Marion County