Weekly Farmer’s Market returns to Star City

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If you haven’t gone grocery shopping yet this week, you might wanna consider a trip to star city.

From 3-8 PM on Thursday, August 17th, some of star cities local businesses will be on full display at the Edith Barill Riverfront Park.

The market was first introduced in 2020 and has now grown to be a weekly celebration of local business’.

Mayor Sharon Doyle, hopes that the market will not only contiune to grow, but also attract more visitors.

" We have plenty of vendors, but we need more supporters for the vendors. If we can just get more people to support the vendors that are here each week, we would greatly appreciate it and I know they will too.”

Even if the support could increase, the purpose of this market is to empower the little guy.

“Our focus is to support small buisness and to help the farmers. We want to utilize the riverfront.”

As for the possibilities of what spectators can expect, organizers say they’re endless.

" We have shaved ice, a gentleman that cooks on a Blackstone. We have another vendor who is well known for pulled pork tacos” With endless possibilities also comes an endless future of the market.

“We’re looking in the future to maybe do some monthly events like a food truck rodeo, or we’ve been approached about an Italian festival. That may get us some more support at the park.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins put on 12 month probation after DUI arrest
Preston county man charged with multiple crimes
Preston County man charged with threatening to kill woman, stealing more than $8k for sports betting
On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians...
Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Barrackville Police, with help from the West Virginia State police, confirmed 23-year-old...
Barrackville police confirm missing man found safe

Latest News

Marion Co. Commission Lawsuit
WVU Students Propose Walkout
Mon Pan Traffic
Monongalia County residents say traffic ordinance will harm panhandlers
MON COUNTY PAN TRAFFIC
WILLIAM BURGESS
Man charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment