Weekly Farmer’s Market returns to Star City

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If you haven’t gone grocery shopping yet this week, you might wanna consider a trip to star city.

From 3-8 PM on Thursday, August 17th, some of star cities local businesses will be on full display at the Edith Barill Riverfront Park.

The market was first introduced in 2020 and has now grown to be a weekly celebration of local business’.

Mayor Sharon Doyle, hopes that the market will not only contiune to grow, but also attract more visitors.

" We have plenty of vendors, but we need more supporters for the vendors. If we can just get more people to support the vendors that are here each week, we would greatly appreciate it and I know they will too.”

Even if the support could increase, the purpose of this market is to empower the little guy.

“Our focus is to support small buisness and to help the farmers. We want to utilize the riverfront.”

As for the possibilities of what spectators can expect, organizers say they’re endless.

" We have shaved ice, a gentleman that cooks on a Blackstone. We have another vendor who is well known for pulled pork tacos” With endless possibilities also comes an endless future of the market.

“We’re looking in the future to maybe do some monthly events like a food truck rodeo, or we’ve been approached about an Italian festival. That may get us some more support at the park.”

