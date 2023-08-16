Weston man charged with malicious assault after putting man in coma, causing brain bleed

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has ben charged after he allegedly “beat someone up for being disrespectful”, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers responded to a call on June 3 about an intoxicated subject at the High Life Lounge in Weston, court documents say.

When they arrived on scene, officers said they found a man laying in the fetal position with a cut on the back of his head and blood coming from his nasal area.

Police say they watched security camera footage and saw Daniel Rogers, 33, standing over the victim, flexing and looking at his fist.

A witness told police that Rogers told the victim “I told you not to talk to you like that” and saw him grab the victim’s phone.

The victim was taken to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and told the doctor he was punched in the face, according to court documents.

He was later transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown due to experiencing a brain bleed and being in a coma, according to the criminal complaint.

Rogers is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

