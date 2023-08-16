WVU students speak out about proposed cutbacks

These moves follow the announcement that the university accrued a debt of $47 million.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Students at West Virginia University are speaking out against the proposed cutbacks announced by University leaders last week.

32 programs and 169 staff positions are being cut.

A change.org petition called “WVU Students - Oppose Gee’s unfair changes and hold him accountable for failures” was started on Friday, Aug. 11, by WVU student Miles Case.

The petition’s aim is “to show support for WVU students and faculty, raise awareness of these issues and those responsible, and demand action.”

The petition also states “it is critical that we as concerned students of WVU have our voices heard before its effects get even worse.”

At the time of publication, the petition has 1,430 signatures.

Case told 5 News that he is worried for the future of his major and his classmates.

“I’ve seen some comments on the petition that are like ‘my major is getting discontinued’, so I think a lot of people are just frustrated.. I mean, angry,” said Case. “I know I am just confused, scared even because a lot of people, they don’t know when they’re going to graduate. They’re going to have to transfer, so it just kind of feels like a big let down, really.”

The petition is not the only action students are taking. A walkout is being planned for Aug. 21 to oppose the cuts and show support for faculty who are at risk of losing their jobs.

