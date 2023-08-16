WVVA Exclusive: Woman wanted for murder breaks silence after breaking out

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA spoke with accused murderer Aredith Thompson on Monday for an exclusive interview. Thompson, 30, is wanted for the Nov. 2022 murder of Juwan Greer. Thompson then fled from a Beckley residence, where she was on home confinement, and hasn’t been seen since.

“For me to turn myself in, honestly, I just want a trial date,” said Thompson. “I don’t want them to be able to put me in jail for however long and make me sit there, ‘cause I’m not sure if I’ll be able to withstand that, and won’t plea out...If I’m going to have to go back in there, I just -- I want people to know that I’m innocent. This is a self-defense case, like, it never should have happened.

What happened, however, in Nov. 2022 inside Thompson’s home on Truman Ave. ended the life of Juwan Greer, and sent Thompson’s life down a path she never imagined. She is now a wanted fugitive facing murder charges, but she’s steadfast in her claim of self defense in the aftermath of heated words over drugs.

“On the night of the incident, this same man, Ricky Toney, he and the victim were are my home,” said Thompson. He and the victim were arguing. I came out of my room, basically to tell them to quiet down. He asked me if I had any for him, I told him I didn’t have any. He asked for money to get some, I told him I didn’t have money to give him. I don’t just have money to give away, the victim proceeded to attack me in my kitchen. He lets go, or whatever, and he leaves. I don’t follow this man. I don’t run after him. I’m just -- I leave him alone. I’m thinking ‘thank God he’s finally leaving.’”

Thompson said she then went into the kitchen in the home, and next thing she knew, Greer was back.

“I look behind me and he’s running at me with his hands behind his back,” said Thompson. “I feel urgency, and I feel fear. I know he’s coming, and I’ve got to get to where my firearm is in my home, which is in the living room. And I know if I don’t go, I’m dead. I shot the man one time.”

Thompson said she fled the scene at the urging of a relative, adding greer was alive when she left.

“This man, he was sitting there. He was breathing,” said Thompson. “He had his eyes open. He wasn’t dead. He wasn’t supposed to die.”

Thompson said the state’s key witness is the same person who argued with greer and was there when she left and the victim was alive.

“This man takes what happened that night and flips it to where it had malice,” said Thompson. It has pre-meditation. He turns it into a capital murder from a self-defense...They’re the reason he’s dead, not me. All I did was protect myself. But I understand that I shot him, but that was to save my life. He died, he died for drugs and money.”

Greer’s death is what lead to Thompson’s arrest and initial incarceration inside southern regional jail. When she was moved to home confinement earlier this summer it was a lifeline she needed to survive her ordeal

“I did four months in solitary confinement,” said Thompson. Nobody knows what that does to someone’s mind. There’s time when I wish I just would have let him kill me. Do you understand? I wish I would have let this man kill me in my home so that I didn’t have to deal with this....They’re making it seem like I’m some type of criminal, like I’m a stone cold killer...What if somebody came into your house and attacked you? Anybody else would do the same thing.”

You can listen to Thompson’s full interview below:

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.