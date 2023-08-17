2023 Buckhannon-Upshur Football Season Preview

Bucs went 5-5 in 2022, and are primed for a strong 2023.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - “You can’t make a chicken sandwich if you only have filet mignon, and vice versa, you can’t make a filet mignon if you only have chicken”.

Thus says the head coach of Buckhannon-Upshur football, as Zach Davis leads the team in his third season at the helm.

That was an apt description of Buccaneer football - their staff and players are focused on using every tool necessary to complete the job at hand.

Coach Davis gave that answer when speaking about the offense this season (”We have the ‘Kitchen Sink’ offense - we’re gonna take what we’ve got and try to use it”, said Davis), but it really came across as a mindset for the whole program.

“I feel like we’re going to open it up more, take the focus off the run, so people won’t know what we’re gonna run most of the time”, said WR/CB Ian Strader. “We’ve finally got pass plays in our offense!”.

The multiple menu options that the Bucs will use on offense are clearly going down well with the team:

“I think we’re gonna surprise,” noted RT/NG Ryan Kelley. “Got guys that can stick together like bubble gum, good offense, great quarterback - we’re looking good this year. High expectations that we’re looking to meet, so it’s gonna be a good one!”.

Hear more from Coach Davis, Ryan Kelley, Jeremy Streets, Ian Strader, and Luke Yardley about the 2023 Bucs in the preview video above.

2023 Buckhannon-Upshur Football Schedule

1 - vs Bridgeport, Aug 25 @ 7 PM

2 - @ Ripley, Sep 1 @ 7 PM

3 - @ Philip Barbour, Sep 8 @ 7 PM

4 - @ Elkins, Sep 15 @ 7 PM

5 - vs Morgantown, Sep 22 @ 7 PM

6 - vs University, Sep 29 @ 7 PM

7 - vs Lewis County, Oct 6 @ 7 PM

8 - @ Oak Hill, Oct 13 @ 7 PM

9 - @ Grafton, Oct 20 @ 7 PM

10 - vs Preston, Oct 27 @ 7 PM

