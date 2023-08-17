2023 Elkins Football Season Preview

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - One win in 20 games.

The past two seasons have not been kind to the Tigers, with just a 16-0 win over Grafton in 2022 to show for their efforts.

However - that path is set to change, now that the infrastructure and other elements have been improved by the Tigers.

“We feel pretty good,” said head coach Jimmy Hankins. “A lot of experience on this team - 7-8 guys return on both sides of the ball from last year, and maybe 5 of those guys will be 3-year starters. I’ve never had a team with that many 3-year starters before, so we’re happy with where we are!”.

Coach Hankins enters his third season leading the way for the Tigers - and finally, he’s coming into a season with the little things that you want.

The Tigers have a little more depth, and they’re older this season (bigger, stronger, faster), return their senior QB Todd Vandevender, and they’re even practicing on a football field for the first time in Hankins’ tenure.

“This is our first year practicing on the field!” noted Hankins. “We were on the baseball field the last few years, on the grass in the outfield - this feels a lot more like football and it’s a lot more real to [the players]. It’s been a tough couple of years for them. These seniors have been through a lot and have stuck together, worked hard, and hopefully this year it’ll show results”.

Two of Hankins’ players that we spoke to agreed:

“We’re feeling good right now! More positivity after last year, the atmosphere is better,” said CB/WR Christian Lopez. “We haven’t had a single fight as a team, all coming together. It’s very positive. Feeling good!”.

“It’s more mental than physical,” said QB Vandevender, when talking about adjustments for this season. “Everyone’s a lot better mentally - we’re all more prepared for the season”.

Hear more from Vandevender, Lopez, and Hankins on the state of the Tigers in the preview video above.

2023 Elkins Football Schedule 1 - vs Liberty, Aug 25 @ 7 PM 2 - @ Lincoln, Sep 1 @ 7 PM 3 - @ Lewis County, Sep 8 @ 7 PM 4 - vs Buckhannon-Upshur, Sep 15 @ 7 PM 5 - @ Philip Barbour, Sep 22 @ 7 PM 6 - vs Grafton, Sept 29 @ 7 PM 7 - vs North Marion, Oct 5 @ 7 PM 8 - vs East Fairmont, Oct 20 @ 7 PM 9 - @ Fairmont Senior, Oct 27 @ 7 PM 10 - @ RCB, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

