2023 Elkins Football Season Preview

1 win in last 2 seasons - can sleeping Tigers make a comeback this season?
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - One win in 20 games.

The past two seasons have not been kind to the Tigers, with just a 16-0 win over Grafton in 2022 to show for their efforts.

However - that path is set to change, now that the infrastructure and other elements have been improved by the Tigers.

“We feel pretty good,” said head coach Jimmy Hankins. “A lot of experience on this team - 7-8 guys return on both sides of the ball from last year, and maybe 5 of those guys will be 3-year starters. I’ve never had a team with that many 3-year starters before, so we’re happy with where we are!”.

Coach Hankins enters his third season leading the way for the Tigers - and finally, he’s coming into a season with the little things that you want.

The Tigers have a little more depth, and they’re older this season (bigger, stronger, faster), return their senior QB Todd Vandevender, and they’re even practicing on a football field for the first time in Hankins’ tenure.

“This is our first year practicing on the field!” noted Hankins. “We were on the baseball field the last few years, on the grass in the outfield - this feels a lot more like football and it’s a lot more real to [the players]. It’s been a tough couple of years for them. These seniors have been through a lot and have stuck together, worked hard, and hopefully this year it’ll show results”.

Two of Hankins’ players that we spoke to agreed:

“We’re feeling good right now! More positivity after last year, the atmosphere is better,” said CB/WR Christian Lopez. “We haven’t had a single fight as a team, all coming together. It’s very positive. Feeling good!”.

“It’s more mental than physical,” said QB Vandevender, when talking about adjustments for this season. “Everyone’s a lot better mentally - we’re all more prepared for the season”.

Hear more from Vandevender, Lopez, and Hankins on the state of the Tigers in the preview video above.

2023 Elkins Football Schedule

1 - vs Liberty, Aug 25 @ 7 PM

2 - @ Lincoln, Sep 1 @ 7 PM

3 - @ Lewis County, Sep 8 @ 7 PM

4 - vs Buckhannon-Upshur, Sep 15 @ 7 PM

5 - @ Philip Barbour, Sep 22 @ 7 PM

6 - vs Grafton, Sept 29 @ 7 PM

7 - vs North Marion, Oct 5 @ 7 PM

8 - vs East Fairmont, Oct 20 @ 7 PM

9 - @ Fairmont Senior, Oct 27 @ 7 PM

10 - @ RCB, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barrackville Police, with help from the West Virginia State police, confirmed 23-year-old...
Barrackville police confirm missing man found safe
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
2 charged after woman overdoses with a child in home
WILLIAM BURGESS
Man charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment
Friday night's concert was held at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg. The...
Concert record attempt at Robinson Grand
Preston county man charged with multiple crimes
Preston County man charged with threatening to kill woman, stealing more than $8k for sports betting

Latest News

2023 BU Football Season Preview - WDTV Sports
2023 Buckhannon-Upshur Football Season Preview
2023 Preston Season Preview - WDTV Sports
2023 Preston Football Season Preview
2023 Braxton County Preview - WDTV Sports
2023 Braxton County Football Season Preview
2023 Valley Wetzel Season Preview - WDTV Sports
2023 Valley Wetzel Football Season Preview