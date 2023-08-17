Annual Dog Day in the Pool returns, set for Sunday

SABRATON, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Dog Day in the Pool event returns to our area this Sunday, Aug. 20.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marilla Pool in Sabraton. The event is hosted by the Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia no-kill animal shelter.

This is a favorite event for dog owners, as it has been happening each year for two decades. However, this year’s event is the last at Marilla Pool.

Organizers say in a Facebook post that they hope to be at a new location for next year’s event.

Marilla Pool closed for the season earlier this week, so this gives dogs an opportunity to swim before the pool is drained.

The Facebook post also says there will be games, raffles, a rubber duck pond, concessions, nail trims, and more.

For everyone’s safety, all pets must be on a leash, and must have up-to-date vaccinations. No pronged collars or flexi-leashes are permitted.

