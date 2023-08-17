Annual Dog Day in the Pool returns, set for Sunday

The department lets swimmers bring their dogs before the pool is drained for the year.
The department lets swimmers bring their dogs before the pool is drained for the year.(WIBW)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABRATON, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Dog Day in the Pool event returns to our area this Sunday, Aug. 20.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marilla Pool in Sabraton. The event is hosted by the Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia no-kill animal shelter.

This is a favorite event for dog owners, as it has been happening each year for two decades. However, this year’s event is the last at Marilla Pool.

Organizers say in a Facebook post that they hope to be at a new location for next year’s event.

Marilla Pool closed for the season earlier this week, so this gives dogs an opportunity to swim before the pool is drained.

The Facebook post also says there will be games, raffles, a rubber duck pond, concessions, nail trims, and more.

For everyone’s safety, all pets must be on a leash, and must have up-to-date vaccinations. No pronged collars or flexi-leashes are permitted.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barrackville Police, with help from the West Virginia State police, confirmed 23-year-old...
Barrackville police confirm missing man found safe
Preston county man charged with multiple crimes
Preston County man charged with threatening to kill woman, stealing more than $8k for sports betting
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
2 charged after woman overdoses with a child in home
Friday night's concert was held at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg. The...
Concert record attempt at Robinson Grand
WILLIAM BURGESS
Man charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment

Latest News

Scam Alert
WV Attorney General warns consumers of charity scams in wake of Maui fires
Canaan Valley Resort
‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ fall workshop registration now open
WVWC welcomes largest new student class in 6 years
West Virginia Wesleyan College Big Class