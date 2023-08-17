‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ fall workshop registration now open

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced in a press release that registration is open for its ‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ fall workshop.

This is a popular event for outdoor enthusiasts that is designed to introduce West Virginia women to outdoor recreational activities found in our state, such as hunting and fishing.

The workshop will be Sept. 22-24 at Canaan Valley Resort State Park. It is a non-competitive atmosphere good for anyone who wants to learn and explore outdoor activities with support from instructors and other women.

“This popular event provides an incredible opportunity to get away for a weekend to try out exciting outdoor activities and experience the natural beauty of West Virginia,” said Ashley Anderson, state coordinator for Becoming An Outdoors Woman. “Whether you are looking for an opportunity to experience something new or feel like you need to renew your interests in outdoor pursuits, this weekend provides everything you need.”

Over the weekend, participants can choose from a variety of classes, including shooting and hunting safety, wild game cooking, overnight backpacking, and more.

For more information and registration, click here.

