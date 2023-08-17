Downtown Fairmont hosts multiple events this weekend

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be multiple events hosted in downtown Fairmont this weekend.

Main Street Fairmont brings their monthly Hometown Market back this Saturday, Aug. 19. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monroe Street.

There will be dozens of local vendors and artists, live music, food and more.

Main Street Fairmont will also host their annual Tomato Festival on Saturday during the Hometown Market. According to officials, this is a county-wide tomato tasting contest for local growers to win ribbons, cash prizes, and the title of Best Tomato!

On Saturday evening, there will be a concert in Palatine Park. Start Making Sense - A talking Heads Tribute, will headline, and Carpool - the Ultimate Cars Tribute Band, will open for them.

Palatine Park has been hosting concerts all summer, and there will be two more. Most of the concerts have been tributes.

For more information on the Main Street Fairmont events, click here. More information on the Palatine Park events can be found here.

