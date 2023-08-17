Few overnight showers Thursday night into Friday morning before a long stretch of dry weather

The dry weather is welcome after multiple rounds of heavy rain over the past week and a half.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Late tonight, a quick-moving cold front will race over NCWV, providing rain that could be heavy, but will be brief. A few instances of fog could occur as a result of the rain, but beyond that, expect more sunshine for the weekend and much of next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barrackville Police, with help from the West Virginia State police, confirmed 23-year-old...
Barrackville police confirm missing man found safe
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
2 charged after woman overdoses with a child in home
WILLIAM BURGESS
Man charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment
Friday night's concert was held at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg. The...
Concert record attempt at Robinson Grand
Preston county man charged with multiple crimes
Preston County man charged with threatening to kill woman, stealing more than $8k for sports betting

Latest News

Futurecast showing conditions at midnight heading into Friday morning, August 18, 2023.
Rain chances tonight, then a warm, sunny weekend
Tomorrow Outlook
Improving Conditions into the Weekend
Expected highs for today, August 16, 2023.
Mild Wednesday, sunshine for the next few days
next 5 days
Calm weather ensues for much of this week