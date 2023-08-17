Few overnight showers Thursday night into Friday morning before a long stretch of dry weather

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Late tonight, a quick-moving cold front will race over NCWV, providing rain that could be heavy, but will be brief. A few instances of fog could occur as a result of the rain, but beyond that, expect more sunshine for the weekend and much of next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

