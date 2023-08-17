Few overnight showers Thursday night into Friday morning before a long stretch of dry weather
The dry weather is welcome after multiple rounds of heavy rain over the past week and a half.
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Late tonight, a quick-moving cold front will race over NCWV, providing rain that could be heavy, but will be brief. A few instances of fog could occur as a result of the rain, but beyond that, expect more sunshine for the weekend and much of next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.