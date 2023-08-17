Glenville State announces new Pioneer mascot

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University announced the new Pioneer mascot today.

In a press release, university officials said Kyla Lovejoy will be the new mascot, as she “embodies the spirit, energy, and pride of the university’s vibrant community.”

Lovejoy is a West Virginia native, from the town of Chloe. She was picked after a long search process, and officials believe she will be an exceptional ambassador for the school.

“I am excited for Kyla to represent Glenville State University as the Pioneer for the 2023-2024 year! She is an engaged student leader, and I am confident that she will bring a unique perspective to the role where her leadership and communication skills will be on full display,” said GSU Director of Student Life Conner Ferguson.

Lovejoy is active in multiple student organizations on campus, and actively volunteers in her community.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to be selected as the new Pioneer Mascot,” Lovejoy said. “Being able to represent Glenville State University is a dream come true. I look forward to engaging with the students, faculty, staff, and alumni, and to bringing an unforgettable spirit to our campus.”

Lovejoy will represent the university at sporting events, community gatherings, and other activities on campus. She will start during the upcoming fall semester.

