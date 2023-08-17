“It’s between Devin Carter and Cortez Braham” for WVU’s #1 receiver
Plus more on WVU’s D-Line and fall camp battles.
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With just over two weeks to go to the start of the regular season, West Virginia University football continues their preparation for the 2023 season -
Today, coaches Bilal Marshall (wide receivers) and Andrew Jackson (defensive line) spoke to the media and addressed the battle for WR1, along with other highlights from Week 4 of fall camp.
