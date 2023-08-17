Local QRT Program to provide guidance to Michigan health department

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Quick Response Team (QRT) is working with a Michigan health department to help reduce the number of opioid overdoses.

According to a press release, the Mon Co. QRT is mentoring the Ingham County Health Department to reduce overdoses through a community-based approach.

“Every community is going to respond differently to this problem, but we were able to share what works for us and help them in their response to overdoses,” said Brittany Irick, special projects and grants coordinator at MCHD. “After learning about their program and how it works, we developed a technical assistance plan to help them reach their goals.”

MCHD applied for a mentorship through the Reducing Overdoses through Community Approaches Program and was matched with Ingham County.

The mentorship addresses communication issues with hospitals, EMS, and doctors for follow-ups. It also helps people struggling with addiction.

