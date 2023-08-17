Local water company recognized for crisis communication plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) West Virginia Chapter recognizes West Virginia American Water with a prestigious award.

In a press release, the PRSA WV Chapter presented WVAW with the ‘Best of West Virginia’ silver award for their model crisis communication plan in response to the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment that happened in February.

WVAW customers in Cabell and Wayne counties were impacted by the derailment.

“We are thrilled to honor West Virginia American Water’s external affairs team for their exceptional crisis communication plan,” said Jordan Ferrell, president of the PRSA West Virginia Chapter. “Their dedication to effective communication, quick response and strategic planning during a crisis is truly commendable. The team’s efforts have set a benchmark for excellence in the field of public relations in West Virginia.”

According to the press release, the crisis communication plan during the train derailment effectively managed the flow of information, enabled public safety and maintained transparency within the community.

WVAW, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, serving nearly 600,000 people.

The company is based in Weston.

