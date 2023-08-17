LUCAS to offer lung cancer screenings in our area

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - LUCAS, the WVU Medicine mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit two counties in our area next month to offer low-dose computed tomography scans.

On Sept. 7, LUCAS will be at WV Caring of Burnsville from 8 a.m.-4p.m. The next day, the unit will be at the MVA Clinic in Fairmont from 8 a.m.-4p.m.

The screenings are billed to private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid. Uninsured patients in WV who meet screening criteria can also receive screenings through grant funding and donations.

To get screened, you must have a doctor’s order. Appointments have to be made at least two weeks in advance.

